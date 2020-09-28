Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TUP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.06.
TUP stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,891 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.