TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TSR stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.24.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

