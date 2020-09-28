Truist Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $243.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $233.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.90.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.84. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

