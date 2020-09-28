TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 20.1% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $31,078.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

