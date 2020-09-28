Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCOM. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.
Shares of TCOM opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.