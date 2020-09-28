Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nucor Call Options (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,681 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 2,340 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.