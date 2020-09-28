Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 703 call options.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,908 shares of company stock worth $9,856,179. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 114.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,924,000 after buying an additional 557,132 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,609,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,110,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.24. 32,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

