Towerview Llc Acquires 13,403 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 13,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $181,342.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,781,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,159,676.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Towerview Llc purchased 3 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40.38.

On Thursday, September 17th, Towerview Llc purchased 300 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Towerview Llc purchased 19,668 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,254.92.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Towerview Llc acquired 5,332 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Towerview Llc purchased 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,295.14.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $361.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,286 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,980 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

