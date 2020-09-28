TouchCon (TOC) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $456,709.93 and approximately $4,520.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00076956 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042244 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00101155 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008852 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

