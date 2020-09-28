Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. 5,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.02. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

