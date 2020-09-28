Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. 5,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.02. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.
