Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.