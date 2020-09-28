Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Timia Capital shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Timia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.