Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Down 99.5% in September

Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director William Fuller Matlack acquired 818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $89,999.91. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

TLRS opened at $0.19 on Monday. Timberline Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

