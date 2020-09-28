Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tidewater from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

TDW stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 119,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 105,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

