Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Thor Industries stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

