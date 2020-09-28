THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 15,840.0% in September

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a growth of 15,840.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Get THK CO LTD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. THK CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.