THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 21,800.0% in September

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 21,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of THCBF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

