Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Shares of TER traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. 1,831,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,208. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

