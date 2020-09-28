Tendies Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Tendies has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $476,200.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00249933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01586710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00187971 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 8,681,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,232,086 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.