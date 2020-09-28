Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

TENB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

