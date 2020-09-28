Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0002

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Telcoin has a market cap of $9.96 million and $31,066.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.04825792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.