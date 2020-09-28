Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Update

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Technical Communications stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Technical Communications has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

