TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.06. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.