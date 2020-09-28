TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.06. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.