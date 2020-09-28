TD Securities Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.18.

BIP opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

