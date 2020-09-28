Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF remained flat at $$1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.