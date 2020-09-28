Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 8,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

