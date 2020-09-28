Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNEYF. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

