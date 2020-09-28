Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310,000.00 to $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $16.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.64 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 12,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,831. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $419.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.