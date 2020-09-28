Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310,000.00 to $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $16.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.64 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 12,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,831. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $419.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

