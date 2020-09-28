Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 12,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

