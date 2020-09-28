SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,971 shares of company stock worth $4,846,506. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

