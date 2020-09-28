Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCMWY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $53.45 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

