SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in September

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 8,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

