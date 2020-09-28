S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.60. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the period. S&W Seed comprises 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

