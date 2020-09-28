Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SUZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Suzano has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 61.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 107.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 62.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

