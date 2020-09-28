Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £207,447.80 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 148,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £207,447.80 ($271,067.29).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.90) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. Superdry PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

SDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

