Super Zero (SERO) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00074321 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000417 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00107630 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008949 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

