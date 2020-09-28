Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$46.32 million for the quarter.

