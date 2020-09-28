Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $6.48 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

