Store Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,119 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,727 call options.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

NYSE STOR traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 34,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,016. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

