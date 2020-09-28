Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stanley Black & Decker Call Options (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,228 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $5.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.10. 10,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

