StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 39,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.72. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 162,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

