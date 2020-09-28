Stantec Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of STN opened at C$40.03 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$27.80 and a 12-month high of C$44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.65.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$951.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$943.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.3900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total transaction of C$183,340.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stantec from C$46.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.18.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

