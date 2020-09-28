Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of STN opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

