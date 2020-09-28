Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

