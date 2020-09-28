Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE STN opened at C$40.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$27.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$951.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$943.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.18.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total value of C$183,340.65.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

