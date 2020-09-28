Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,263,900 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 2,254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ssab stock remained flat at $$2.54 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Ssab has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

About Ssab

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, hot-rolled, and advanced high-strength steel products.

