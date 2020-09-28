Spirit AeroSystems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,823 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 5,457 call options.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293,814 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.