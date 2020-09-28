Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $15,888.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015762 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

