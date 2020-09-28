Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 68,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.