Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 68,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Spearmint Resources
