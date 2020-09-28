SPDR S&P Bank ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 2,695 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. 137,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

